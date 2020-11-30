Llano County deputies capture inmate who reportedly escaped from hospital

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Llano County inmate who reportedly escaped from a hospital was recaptured, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy John Neff said the inmate escaped from a local hospital, then convinced a resident who lived nearby to give him a ride.

Deputies saw the car and stopped it near Kingsland before they took the inmate back into custody.

A jailer at the hospital was also most likely hurt while chasing the escapee, Neff said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

