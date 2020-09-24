Llano County deputies arrest 2 men accused of stealing more than $20,000 in electronics

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County deputies arrested two men Wednesday after more than $20,000 worth of Apple products were stolen from a San Angelo Walmart.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 a.m., it was reported a black Nissan sedan and its drivers were involved in stealing electronics from a Walmart in San Angelo.

The report said the car was headed toward Llano on Highway 71 West, the sheriff’s office said. At some point, law enforcement started a chase, but had to stop due to hazardous conditions.

A deputy spotted the Nissan on Highway 71 in Valley Spring and initiated a traffic stop. Other deputies also arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two men and two women were detained. During a search of the car, various Apple products were found including:

16 iPhones

81 Air Buds

6 Power Beats

1 iPod Touch

1 Apple TV 4R

All of the items combined were valued at more than $20,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies contacted San Angelo police, and using video footage from the Walmart it was discovered the two men were allegedly there.

27-year-old Robert Lee Williams III and 26-year-old Jerome Anthony Ward, both from Galveston, were arrested for felony theft and giving a fictitious name and taken to Llano County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams has more than 19 felony warrants from all over Texas as well as other states for charges ranging from theft and organized criminal activity, the sheriff’s office said.

The two women were released pending further investigation, and the overall investigation is still open with other Texas law enforcement agencies involved.