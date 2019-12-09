Llano County corrections officers suddenly ill from unknown substance at jail

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two corrections officers at the Llano County jail “suddenly” became ill while on duty Sunday morning due to a possible unknown substance in the jail, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office believes the officers were exposed to a contaminate or drug while going through an inmate’s property. The officers began showing symptoms within an hour of the search.

Llano EMS and the county’s veterans fire department responded to the jail and transported both corrections officers to Llano Baylor Scott and White ER where they were decontaminated, treated and released.

The suspected substance has been collected and will be sent to the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab for testing. A small area of the jail was decontaminated and off-duty corrections officers were called in to cover, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.