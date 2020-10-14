Llano County ballots missing party affiliation, officials working to fix the issue

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County elections officials are working to fix an issue involving missing party affiliations on ballots.

Llano County Elections Administrator Cindy Ware confirmed to KXAN that party affiliations are not showing up on screen during the voting process, but appear after the ballot is printed out.

Sample ballots are posted at both of Llano County’s polling locations, along with a legend signifying the order of candidates on the ballot — 1) Republican 2) Democrat 3) Libertarian 4) Green Party.

Ware said reached out to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office for guidance and is working to fix the issue at one polling location on Wednesday night and the other polling location Thursday morning.

Early voting continues in Texas through Oct. 30.