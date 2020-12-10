Lights at the lake: Walkway of Lights open for 30th year in Marble Falls — with some changes

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old tradition is gracing Marble Falls once again this holiday season.

The 30th Annual Walkway of Lights kicked off in the town last month and will run every night through Jan. 2, 2021. Families can see more than 2 million lights reflect off Lake Marble Falls at the event for free.

Dogs are allowed at the walkway, as long as they’re leashed, according to the city. Social distancing will also be enforced, and masks are encouraged.

Mindy Miller, event coordinator with the Chamber of Commerce, said there have been some changes this year.

“With our new park renovations, we’ve been able to expand the walkway safely,” she explained.

She asks that people acknowledge their neighbors and be kind while on the walkway. While the event is free, you can donate to keep it running each year through donation boxes on site.

The walkway is at Lakeside Park on Buena Vista Drive. You can learn more about the event online.