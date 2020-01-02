LCRA lowers Inks, LBJ lakes several feet to allow repairs after 2018 floods

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lower Colorado River Authority begins lowering two lakes northwest of Austin Thursday to allow property owners to repair docks and other structures damaged in historic flooding in the fall of 2018.

The LCRA will lower Lake LBJ and Inks Lake a foot per day over the next several days, resulting in a four-foot drop in LBJ and an eight-foot drop in Inks.

Intense rainfall throughout the Highland Lakes region in October 2018 caused flooding along the Llano and Colorado rivers and ripped docks, retaining walls and other structures from the shores. High water also collapsed the RM 2900 bridge over the Llano River.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimated it would pay out $30 million in claims caused by floodwaters.

Both lakes will remain at their lower levels until late February to give property owners time to make repairs and remove debris.

On KXAN News Today, it’s rare for the LCRA to lower lake levels two years in a row; why the agency says it’s making an exception this year.