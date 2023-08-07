Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 7, 2023

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple crews are working a “large, grass fire” Monday near Fredericksburg, the Gillespie County Communications Center wrote on Facebook.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire, named the Orchard Fire, has burned approximately 45 acres. Fredericksburg Fire and EMS said structures are threatened by the fire.

The center said Ranch Road 1631 is closed near Klaerner Road and the Palo Alto Creek due to the fire. EMS said RR 1631 is closed about three miles out of Fredericksburg.

The communications center said multiple fire departments are at the scene. Fredericksburg Fire and EMS, Gillespie County Rural Departments, and the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it has responded to 80 wildfires that have burned 8,521 acres over the past seven days. Forty-one of those wildfires occurred since Friday.

This developing story will be updated with more information.