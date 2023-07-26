AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to a water main break Wednesday, the City of Lampasas is under Stage 5 water restrictions.

According to a post on the city’s website, the water main broke in Kempner, a town in between Lampasas and Copperas Cove in Lampasas County. Under the restrictions, “residents and businesses are required to limit all unnecessary use of water including no outdoor watering, and only using water to the extent of health and sanitation.”

The post said due to the size and depth of the water main, it could be more than 24 hours before it’s fixed. The post also said the city will provide updates once more information is available.

The city went to Stage 2 water restrictions July 11.