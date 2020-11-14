Lampasas police search for suspects who damaged toilets, urinals at sports complex

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXAN) — The Lampasas Police Department is searching for the suspects who destroyed toilets and urinals at a sports complex last Saturday, Nov. 7.

Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers says the 580 Sports Complex is located at 2351 FM 580 West. The property that was damaged is valued at $2,450.

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can call Lampasas police at (512) 556-3644 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (866) 756-8477 or submit tips online.

