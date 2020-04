BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Commissioners Court held a streamed special meeting Monday morning because they said the county had an increased number of cases — from one to three — since Friday, March 27.

Judge James Oakley said there will be increased numbers of testing as a result. They expect more positive cases. The county has to wait for tests to become available for that to happen, though. Oakley mentioned the county is low on the list.