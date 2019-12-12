Lake Marble Falls, Granger Lake infested with zebra mussels, TPWD says

Lake Marble Falls and Granger Lake are considered infested with zebra mussels, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Add Lake Marble Falls and Granger Lake to the list of Texas lakes infested with zebra mussels.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department discovered established, reproducing groups of the invasive species in both lakes last fall, the agency said. Lower Colorado River Authority officials also confirmed the presence in the lakes.

“We continue to work closely with our partners at Texas Parks and Wildlife to monitor the presence of zebra mussels in the Highland Lakes,” said Bryan Cook, LCRA manager of water quality protection. “We encourage boaters to continue to clean, drain and dry their boats and trailers, as well as to drain all water from boats and onboard receptacles when moving from lake to lake.”

Officials said Granger Lake had zebra mussels previously, but after the Brazos River Authority found more adult mussels on samplers throughout the lake, it’s now considered an infestation.

There are 29 lakes in Texas where zebra mussels can be found, TPWD said, but earlier this year they were found in Austin’s water.

Mussels got into the Austin raw water system in February, and while the city acted quickly to kill them, it created foul-smelling water.

Water around the city smelled fishy for about five days due to the dead mussels, but after several system flushes, it eventually went away.

Zebra mussels were found in Lake LBJ and Lake Pflugerville in August.