Lake LBJ, Inks Lake refill begins next week

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The refill of Lake LBJ and Inks Lake will begin Monday, Feb. 24 and extend through Feb. 28 after an eight-week drawdown, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Last year, the LCRA extended the drawdowns on Lake LBJ and Marble Falls an extra three weeks to help residents recover from flooding.

This year, Lake LBJ was drawn down 4 feet, and Inks Lake was lowered 8 feet, the LCRA reports. All drawdowns were down to allow property owners to make repairs and remove debris. The LCRA advises property owners to have their equipment and tools out of the lake by Sunday, Feb. 23.

The lakes will be refilled with a combination of water released from Lake Buchanan and water flowing into the Colorado River from tributaries downstream of Buchanan Dam.

The refill will total about 28,000 acre-feet and could cause Lake Buchanan to fall a maximum of about 1.3 feet. The actual impact to Lake Buchanan could be reduced by rainfall or additional inflows to lakes Buchanan, Inks or LBJ.