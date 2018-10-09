Kingsland residents prepare for flood wave down Llano River Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. While the road that runs across the Llano River was visible Monday evening, forecasters say by Tuesday, the area will likely be entirely under water. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — As Llano County residents prepare for the flood wave expected down the Llano River within a matter of days, residents of low-lying areas in Kingsland spent the day Monday trying to pack up and move to higher ground for safety.

Major Flood Warning issued, damage expected on Lake LBJ near Kingsland

A number of residents of Kingsland Slab RV Camp — which backs up to the Llano River — left the campsite Monday afternoon and evening. However, other residents weren't as lucky.

"We’re trying to get away from it," explained Trevor Pollard, who's lived at the site for about two years. "They told us to come out here, that my house might [soon] float down the river."

Pollard says it's been hectic trying to pack up his young family's belongings in just a matter of hours before the storm is expected to hit the area. The biggest concern now? Without a receiving hitch or means to pull the trailer out, he's unsure whether he'll be able to get his family's trailer onto safer ground.

"We’re going to try to use whatever resources we have. I mean, at the moment, it seems like it’s easier just to get it up the hill. We have friends coming, but we don’t know," he said. "We have a broke down car, and then we have a truck that only works in reverse. So, that’s what we got to work with."

Both of those vehicles are parked directly behind the trailer.

The trailer is set up at the 100 year floodplain mark, too.

The RV camp manager, who lives on site, says they're doing what they can to help Pollard and his family, but their equipment is also unavailable.

"Our main focus right now is the camp. Just to make sure the residents are safe," said Jesse Ybarra.

In the meantime, Pollard says it's difficult to think about what belongings he says he'll inevitably lose in this situation.

"Am I going to get everything out of here? It’s obviously, 'no.' I’m probably going to end up potentially losing something," said Pollard. "It’s hard to come by, and especially when you have very little, this means a lot. This is our everything."

Pollard's family won't be sleeping at the trailer park Monday night. Neither will Ybarra.

"Prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. That’s all we can do at this point," added Pollard. "If all else fails, I guess we’ll have to cut our losses and start over."

Flooding reached the major level on the Llano River near Mason Monday afternoon, and will reach 23 ft. in Llano Tuesday morning. The flood waters will then reach Kingsland Tuesday, and may cause flooding and damage at the lowest resorts in the area. Boats and boat docks may also be damaged.