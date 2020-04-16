King’s Garden creates produce for Hill Country families in need

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — The Highland Lakes Master Gardeners Association is growing food for families in need in the Kingsland area.

The association sponsors the King’s Garden which is part of a food pantry helping 150 families in the Hill Country.

The volunteers connected to the food pantry expect to have almost 200 lbs. of produce for those families by the end of the month.

“This is sort of a out-of-the-way place. Kingsland doesn’t really get a whole lot of attention from anybody…until a bridge washes away. You go up and down the river. You see a lot of wealth. When you look behind the curtains at some of the county roads here…there’s quite a bit of need. So it gets me out of house, gets me a little exercise. You can see there was a need and I’m just trying to fill a niche. That’s all,” local farmer Keith Atwood said.

Atwood says a lot of the other smaller food pantries in the area have been forced to shut down, but they’re still going strong.

By the end of the year, Atwood hopes to see King’s Garden produce between 4,000 to 6,000 lbs. of produce to help families in need.

Information on how to volunteer is on the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association website.