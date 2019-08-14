Kinder Morgan ordered to award over $3M to Blanco Co. landowners over pipeline

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A court-appointed panel has awarded more than three-million dollars to four Blanco County landowners caught up in condemnation proceedings with pipeline company Kinder Morgan.

The company is building a controversial 430-mile natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country. The Permian Highway Pipeline would carry natural gas for more than 400 miles through a 42-inch-wide pipe from west Texas to Katy.

Permian Highway Pipeline Overview Map from Kinder Morgan in May 2019.

Kinder Morgan says agreements have been reached with 60% of landowners that would be affected.

On Tuesday, KXAN spoke to the company’s vice president, who says it’s important that Kinder Morgan and landowners work together.

“They’re going to be part of our system, and joining the other thousands of landowners across the state of Texas that we have developed a very good relationship and mutual respect,” said Allen Fore, VP. “Because it’s in our best interest that land owners feel like they are treated fairly.”

There are currently dueling lawsuits from Hays County and Kinder Morgan.

After a judge dismissed a lawsuit regarding eminent domain filed by Hays Co. and the city of Kyle, Hays filed another lawsuit along with Travis Audubon Society, claiming the company didn’t obtain the necessary environmental permits.

Kinder Morgan is suing the city of Kyle over a pipeline safety ordinance passed last month.