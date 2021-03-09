Johnson City ISD won’t require students or staff to wear face masks

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Johnson City Independent School District says beginning Wednesday, students and staff will have the option to wear face masks, but masking won’t be required.

The JCISD board voted 4-3 on Monday night not to enforce a mandate, as Texas’ statewide requirement expires on March 10. After Gov. Greg Abbott announced the change last week, school communities were immediately concerned about what it would mean for in-person operations.

As of Tuesday, JCISD appears to be the only Central Texas school district to vote against mask enforcement. The district says in accordance with Abbott’s executive order and TEA guidance:

Face coverings will be encouraged when social distancing is not easy

Parents should keep students home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or a confirmed case

Contact tracing

Visitor restrictions

“Student and staff safety will always remain our top priority,” Superintendent Richard Kolek wrote in a statement. “Excluding face coverings, JCISD will continue all health protocols currently in place.”