JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Johnson City said it hopes a contest will challenge homeowners to save water while having fun with their lawns.

The City is holding an Ugliest Lawn Contest from Aug. 18 to Sept. 15. Photos must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Winners will be contacted by email on or before Sept. 22.

The first prize is a $150 Visa gift card. The second prize is a $100 Visa gift card. The third prize is a $50 Visa gift card.

The City said lawns must be mowed and maintained.

Neighborhoods and cities often compete in “best lawn” competitions, so why is Johnson City doing the opposite? It has to do with water conservation.

On its website, the city said, “Conservation measures implemented to protect this limited resource (water) are extremely important, and we hope, in this case, a little fun!”

According to its website, the City will also accept unique water-wise initiatives, such as rock or vegetable gardens, in lieu of grass and other water-hungry plants

Only Johnson City residents can take part, according to the City.

Residents can submit photos of their ugly lawns via email to wwalston@johnsoncitytx.org and must include their address in the email, the city said.