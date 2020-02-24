Hunter shot and killed in Llano County

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot and killed while hunting Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Llano County Dispatch got a 911 call a little after 7:30 p.m. Sunday saying that the hunter had been shot. Deputies say he was hunting with another man at the time.

First responders found them just before 8 p.m. At that time, the sheriff’s office says the hunter was already dead. It did not specify what type of game the two were hunting.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Wardens, Texas Rangers and the Llano County District Attorney’s Office are assisting the Llano County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.