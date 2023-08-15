HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — The Horseshoe Bay Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened last week at an apartment complex pool, according to a HBPD news release.

On Aug. 10, the HBPD, Horseshoe Bay Fire and EMS were dispatched to the pool area of an apartment complex, 401 Green Leaf in Horseshoe Bay, the release said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw two males in the pool. One was holding the other attempting resuscitation efforts, according to police. Officers pulled one male, Jose Samuel Gomez Zamora, from the pool, who was unresponsive, police said. Officers began CPR on Zamora until first responders arrived.

The second male, Juan Gallo Melendez, said he and Zamora went swimming in the pool, and he lost sight of Zamora, according to police. Melendez said he returned to the apartment thinking Zamora was out of the pool. But when he wasn’t able to find Zamora, he went back to the pool and saw Zamora at the bottom of the pool in the deepest area, according to police.

Melendez jumped in and pulled Zamora into shallow water and attempted to revive him until police arrived on the scene, the release said.

First responders continued resuscitation efforts on Zamora but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Lisa Simpson, the Llano County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, arrived on the scene and pronounced Zamora dead, the release said.

Simpson ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, which remained under investigation Tuesday, according to police.