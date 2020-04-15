Hill Country store keeps on serving peaches — as businesses everywhere feel the COVID-19 pits

STONEWALL, Texas (KXAN) — Farmers in the Hill Country are having to roll with the punches as well – and that includes Burg’s Corner in Stonewall.

They have gone to curbside service twice a week and have been filling out about 80 orders a week for produce.

They say they’re actually doing a bit better than usual.

The produce they’re selling is from places like Poteet and Pleasanton, but they’re looking forward to the upcoming peach season in Gillespie County.

Three generations have sold peaches at Burg’s Corner.