Hill Country Ride for AIDS reaches another milestone with fundraiser

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hill Country Ride for AIDS is celebrating after raising $680,000 in 2019 that will benefit local non-profits.

“It’s a phenomenal year for us. It’s actually our second-highest fundraising year in our 20-year history this year we actually crossed the $10-million-dollar mark for a total amount of funds raised in our history and it’s the second-highest amount we have ever given out in a single year,” said Taylor Stockett, who is the Director of the Hill Country Ride for AIDS.

KXAN photographer Frank Martinez was there as they celebrated on Saturday, handing out checks to nine of the following organizations:

AIDS Services of Austin

allgo

CARE Program

Community Action, Inc.

Friends of David Powell Health Center

Out Youth Austin

Project Transitions

Waterloo Counseling Center

Ash+Well

The ride is the largest fundraiser in central Texas for HIV-AIDS services.