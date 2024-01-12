AUSTIN (KXAN) — Preparations are underway around Central Texas as freezing temperatures are expected to move in Sunday morning.

In Austin, crews with the Texas Department of Public Transportation (TxDOT) have been out treating roadways with brine ahead of the weather event.

“Stay home if at all possible,” said Brad Wheelis, TxDOT spokesperson. “This does not mean you have a license to drive as fast as you want if we get precipitation. This means you drive to conditions.”

TxDOT crews will have a busy few days with so many roads to cover but know that not all roads will be treated.

More rural areas like the Hill Country could see untreated roads inside city limits or in more rural areas, but TxDOT will work to cover the main highways.

“If you are out in the Hill County–SH29, US 281–those are our critical arteries that first responders and essential personnel need to use,” said Wheelis.

In Wimberley, city officials are also preparing ahead of the winter weather.

“We have had a lot of experience in the last couple of years,” said Wimberley Mayor Gina Fulkerson.

Fulkerson and City Administrator Tim Patek discussed plans with KXAN on Friday. Both say checking city and county websites and social media pages will be crucial to keeping up with the latest details.

They will also have crews working over the weekend and on Monday to monitor city facilities and the community.

“We will be checking in with some of our elder care facilities,” said Fulkerson.

Being in a more rural area has its challenges. There could be delayed response times if there is an emergency. It could also take longer to clear a road or get power back up, which is why she said preparing now was crucial.

“We want to make sure everyone out there gets prepared to stay at home or be safe in your home and help your neighbors if you need to,” said Fulkerson.

Wimberley will have two emergency shelters available on each side of the Blanco River.

The main shelter will be at First Baptist Church on Winters Mill Parkway. If you require shelter, go here first. The secondary shelter will be located at The Barnabus Connection.