Hill Country pipeline saga: Kinder Morgan fires back at city of Kyle over safety ordinance

Could the biggest challenge to a pipeline slated for the Hill Country be a new city ordinance?

Kyle, TX (KXAN) — The battle over the Permian Highway Pipeline, which is slated to be constructed across Texas from Waha to Katy in October, has become more complicated.

Kinder Morgan, the company constructing the 430-mile, natural gas pipeline, filed a lawsuit Monday against the city of Kyle, claiming that a pipeline safety ordinance the city recently passed violates both federal and Texas law.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division.

Travis Mitchell, Mayor of the city of Kyle, responded Tuesday saying, “Kinder Morgan’s lawsuit was not unexpected. We will confer with our legal team in the coming days and decide the best course of action.”

Last week in an interview with KXAN, Mitchell said this ordinance, which was passed at a July 2 City Council meeting, would require that pipelines passing through their city be at a certain depth.

“Those kinds of things are our way of making the project more difficult for Kinder Morgan while simultaneously protecting our residents,” Mitchell said to KXAN last week, explaining that the city is opposing the pipeline, “using practically any and all means.”

Mitchell explained that the city of Kyle studied other cities and their ordinances related to pipelines as they crafted their own.

In previous interviews with KXAN, Kinder Morgan claimed that the pipeline would not pass under the city of Kyle, but the mayor refuted that and that Kinder Morgan had been using old maps to plan the pipeline route.

Other legal battles over the pipeline

Last week, Hays County and Travis Audobon Society filed a notice of intent to sue Kinder Morgan, United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). The notice calls for a full, independent environmental impact study. It also claims Kinder Morgan did not obtain the necessary federal permits to work near endangered species like the golden-cheeked warbler and sensitive environmental features like the Edwards Aquifer. The city of Kyle declined to comment on whether they would be joining in as a plaintiff on this lawsuit.

Read More: Hays County files second lawsuit against Kinder Morgan and their proposed pipeline

That notice focused on the environmental impacts of the pipeline and came after a Travis County District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit on June 26 from the city of Kyle, Hays County, and three landowners against Kinder Morgan and the Texas Railroad Commission. The plaintiffs in that suit argued that the Railroad Commission had not carried out the public oversight with Kinder Morgan required by the Texas Constitution.

Read More: Judge dismisses lawsuit related to pipeline planned to run through parts of the Hill Country

While the judge dismissed that lawsuit, she did express worry over something she also voiced worry over in the court hearings: the ability for gas utilities in Texas to make plans for pipelines and exercise eminent domain with little public oversight.

The judge said that it was not her role to rule on the lack of oversight companies like Kinder Morgan have and that it is up to the Texas legislature to decide on that. The Texas legislature will not reconvene until 2021, at which time the pipeline is expected to be open

The Permian Highway Pipeline will cost an estimated $2 billion for the gas companies involved. This pipeline will be designed to move as much as 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The companies involved expect the pipeline to be in service in late 2020 as long as all the regulatory approvals go well.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on an in-depth report on this latest update to the battle over the Permian Highway Pipeline.