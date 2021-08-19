Highway 281 closed in Marble Falls due to hole in the middle of the road

There’s a hole in State Highway 281 near Marble Falls, and the highway is closed while crews make repairs Thursday. (Marble Falls PD photo)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a hole in State Highway 281 in Marble Falls on Thursday.

Marble Falls police posted an advisory and multiple photos on Facebook about the hole that’s closed the highway just south of the downtown area near RM 2147.

There’s a hole in State Highway 281 near Marble Falls, and the highway is closed while crews make repairs Thursday. (Marble Falls PD photo)

The closure is causing big backups on the highway that runs straight through Marble Falls and police want everyone to avoid the area while crews repair the road.

Traffic is being detoured to both east and west RM 2147.

Marble Falls Independent School District sent out a tweet saying that some school buses will be delayed due to the road closure.