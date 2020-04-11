Highland Lakes Crisis Network puts together supplies for 450 a day in Llano and Burnet Counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Clad in homemade masks and donning gloves, volunteers worked methodically to pack hundreds of bags and boxes with food and supplies.

Since the coronavirus hit, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network has increased the number of care packages it’s created by 20% in the past three weeks, adding about 35 people per day to its list. Now, it’s producing about 450 per day, according to executive director Kevin Naumann.

“In this community, we have a lot of service workers, people in the service industry, and so as the COVID virus hit us and people are finding themselves, people who were stable three weeks ago, are finding themselves without a job,” Naumann said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the organization was working “on a plan to solve childhood homelessness in the area,” Naumann said. The plan was to buy land to create a transitional shelter for families in need.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is asking for help from the community to raise money to support its efforts. Naumann estimated the cost could be as high as $500,000.