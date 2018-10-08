Helicopters rescue people as Llano River floods in Junction
JUNCTION, Texas (KXAN) — Flooding on the Llano River prompted rescues Monday morning, according to the Texas Game Wardens.
People were rescued in Junction, according to a tweet. A separate tweet said Game Wardens used a helicopter to rescue two people and a dog near the South Llano River after their RV was swept downstream. Wardens then used a drone to monitor the river bank.
Ron Anderson, with the Llano County Office of Emergency Management, says officials are searching RV camps in the area to warn people.
Game Wardens also responded to calls near Concan and toward Rocksprings.
As of 8 a.m., there was a Niagara Falls-like flow rate in Junction on the Llano River. The water was at 27.66 feet in the area, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. The "bank full" stage there is 12 feet and flood stage is 16 feet. The river in that area reached the flood stage around 6:10 a.m.
Anderson said the river has crested in Junction and waters should recede there, but the water is making its way down the river.
Photos and videos show rapidly moving water rising to cover the trunks of trees.
Previous
Austin man dies while swimming in...
Next
Bus and tractor-trailer collide on US...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Men accused of shooting into crowd, vehicle near APD Headquarters
- Helicopters rescue people as Llano River floods in Junction
- Flood wave headed down Llano River, will reach Highland Lakes Tuesday
- Hummer driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in SH 45 crash
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-