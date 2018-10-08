Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Game Wardens rescued people on the Llano River near Junction Oct. 8, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

JUNCTION, Texas (KXAN) — Flooding on the Llano River prompted rescues Monday morning, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

People were rescued in Junction, according to a tweet. A separate tweet said Game Wardens used a helicopter to rescue two people and a dog near the South Llano River after their RV was swept downstream. Wardens then used a drone to monitor the river bank.

Ron Anderson, with the Llano County Office of Emergency Management, says officials are searching RV camps in the area to warn people.

Game Wardens also responded to calls near Concan and toward Rocksprings.

As of 8 a.m., there was a Niagara Falls-like flow rate in Junction on the Llano River. The water was at 27.66 feet in the area, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. The "bank full" stage there is 12 feet and flood stage is 16 feet. The river in that area reached the flood stage around 6:10 a.m.

Anderson said the river has crested in Junction and waters should recede there, but the water is making its way down the river.

Photos and videos show rapidly moving water rising to cover the trunks of trees.

