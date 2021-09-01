Go directly to Gillespie County Jail? Hill Country Monopoly makers want you to decide what to include

HILL COUNTRY (KXAN) — You’ll soon be able to put those houses in the Hill Country you’ve always wanted to — sort of.

A version of the timeless classic board game Monopoly honoring the Hill Country is in the works, and makers of the game want the public’s help figuring out what properties to include.

From now until Sept. 22, folks can email the makers of the game at texashillcountry@toptrumps.com and tell them what places to include.

Winning Moves Games is producing the game under the Hasbro license, and it’ll hit stores in Spring 2022, the company said.

“We want to ensure that the Hill Country MONOPOLY is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their cities, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included,” said Katie Hubbard, a representative of the company. “Anything and everything is up for consideration.”

Rich Uncle Pennybags, commonly known as simply “The Monopoly Guy,” made a few stops around the Hill Country to promote the latest version of the iconic game.

Rich Uncle Pennybags made stops around some Texas Hill Country landmarks promoting the newest version of Monopoly honoring the area. (TopTrumps photo)

The game also features customized “chance” and “community chest” cards and some of the squares will be dedicated to Hill Country landmarks.

“This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that people of the Hill Country will enjoy for generations to come,” Hubbard said. “There will also be opportunities in the coming months for the community and individuals alike to get involved in the creation of this game, so stay tuned for more exciting details.”