Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder of 57-year-old woman

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was found dead inside her home in Gillespie County Friday night. The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a person who was staying at the home in the 300 block of Saint Francis Street in Stonewall around 6:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a 57-year-old woman on the kitchen floor, GCSO says.

GCSO believes this is an isolated incident and not a random crime. The woman’s body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The victim has been identified, but her name is being withheld until family has been notified, deputies say.