Fredricksburg police: Several people targetted by Publishers Clearing House scam

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A scammer is targetting people in the City of Fredricksburg, telling them they won a sweepstakes prize from Publishers Clearing House, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Police say the scammers ask victims to send or wire money, send a pre-paid gift card or Green Dot Moneypak, or send cash or a check as a payment in order for the victim to get the sweepstakes prize.

Publishers Clearing House says winners of major prizes would be told in person, not over the phone or via mail. Winners of smaller prizes would be notified through snail mail and occasionally email.

The group also says winners will never be required to pay any portion of their winnings back in order to win or receive their prizes.

Police are urging scam victims to report it immediately by calling (830) 997-7585.