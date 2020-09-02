Fredericksburg: One of the hottest Labor Day getaways, Airbnb says

Hill Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN)– A new report by vacation rental company Airbnb lists the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg as one of its top 10 trending spots for Labor Day weekend.

In a press release on Tuesday, the company says remote areas account for 30% of bookings– a doubled share compared to last year.

Airbnb’s list of top trending destinations in the United States:

  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  • Big Bear Lake, California
  • Lake Havasu City, Arizona
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Scranton, Pennsylvania
  • Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Palm Springs, California
  • Orange Beach, Alabama
  • Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  • Fredericksburg, Texas

“Meanwhile, high-density urban destinations* now make up approximately 20% of Labor Day trips this year, dropping from 40% over the same weekend in 2019,” the company stated.

Airbnb notes that with fall, people are starting to show interest in city travel again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss