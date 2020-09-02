Fredericksburg: One of the hottest Labor Day getaways, Airbnb says

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN)– A new report by vacation rental company Airbnb lists the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg as one of its top 10 trending spots for Labor Day weekend.
In a press release on Tuesday, the company says remote areas account for 30% of bookings– a doubled share compared to last year.
Airbnb’s list of top trending destinations in the United States:
- Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Big Bear Lake, California
- Lake Havasu City, Arizona
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Palm Springs, California
- Orange Beach, Alabama
- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Fredericksburg, Texas
“Meanwhile, high-density urban destinations* now make up approximately 20% of Labor Day trips this year, dropping from 40% over the same weekend in 2019,” the company stated.
Airbnb notes that with fall, people are starting to show interest in city travel again.