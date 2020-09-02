Fredericksburg: One of the hottest Labor Day getaways, Airbnb says

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN)– A new report by vacation rental company Airbnb lists the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg as one of its top 10 trending spots for Labor Day weekend.

In a press release on Tuesday, the company says remote areas account for 30% of bookings– a doubled share compared to last year.

Airbnb’s list of top trending destinations in the United States:

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Big Bear Lake, California

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Charleston, South Carolina

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Wilmington, North Carolina

Palm Springs, California

Orange Beach, Alabama

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Fredericksburg, Texas

“Meanwhile, high-density urban destinations* now make up approximately 20% of Labor Day trips this year, dropping from 40% over the same weekend in 2019,” the company stated.

Airbnb notes that with fall, people are starting to show interest in city travel again.