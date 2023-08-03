Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 3, 2023

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Fredericksburg Primary School Thursday, FPD said on social media.

A bomb squad team is actively searching the area after the call around 9:55 a.m., FPD said Thursday afternoon. The school has been evacuated and the area around the school has been secured. Other facilities near the school are sheltering in place.

“The credibility of the threat is being investigated,” FPD said in the post.

Police are asking people to avoid the area around the primary and high school. The primary school is located at 1110 South Adams St. in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg Fire and EMS are also responding, FPD said.