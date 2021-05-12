Fredericksburg school bus driver dies after medical emergency behind the wheel

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A Fredericksburg Independent School District bus driver is dead after having a medical emergency behind the wheel and causing a major accident Wednesday afternoon. No one else was seriously hurt.

The Fredericksburg Police Department said at about 3:51 p.m., officers were called out to the accident in the 900 block of North Milam Street.

Police found out that the school bus was traveling south when the driver had a medical emergency.

The bus then hit several parked, unattended vehicles along North Milam Street. One of the vehicles was pushed so far back that it hit the business at 904 North Milam Street, police said.

No students on the bus or people inside the business were seriously hurt, police said. Students’ families have been alerted to the accident.

Fredericksburg EMS took the driver of the school bus to Hill Country Memorial Hospital, but they did not survive. Their name is not being released at this time.

KXAN has reached out to the school district for more information.