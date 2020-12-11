Fredericksburg removes COVID-19 violation reporting tool from site

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Fredericksburg has removed the online option to report businesses for COVID-19 violations regarding masks and occupancy levels after public pushback.

As KXAN previously reported this week, the reporting tool was part of an online portal. The city had added COVID-19 options to the portal in order to streamline the complaint process, instead of having to handle reports coming in through numerous communication channels.

But some business owners felt the tool was pitting people against each other during a difficult time and causing more stress.

The City of Fredericksburg removed options to report businesses for COVID-19 violations online (Screenshot: City of Fredericksburg website)

City Manager Kent Myers said in a previous interview that the businesses weren’t being cited or fined because of the complaints, but that the information was just passed along to them.