Fredericksburg removes COVID-19 violation reporting tool from site

Hill Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Fredericksburg (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Downtown Fredericksburg (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Fredericksburg has removed the online option to report businesses for COVID-19 violations regarding masks and occupancy levels after public pushback.

As KXAN previously reported this week, the reporting tool was part of an online portal. The city had added COVID-19 options to the portal in order to streamline the complaint process, instead of having to handle reports coming in through numerous communication channels.

But some business owners felt the tool was pitting people against each other during a difficult time and causing more stress.

The City of Fredericksburg removed options to report businesses for COVID-19 violations (Screenshot: City of Fredericksburg website)
The City of Fredericksburg removed options to report businesses for COVID-19 violations online (Screenshot: City of Fredericksburg website)

City Manager Kent Myers said in a previous interview that the businesses weren’t being cited or fined because of the complaints, but that the information was just passed along to them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss