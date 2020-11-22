Fredericksburg police investigating after 2 people found dead in apartment fire

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died in an apartment fire in Fredericksburg early on Sunday morning.

Firefighters and police officers were called to reports of smoke at the Ten19 Apartments on Friendship Lane at about 5:10 a.m.

On arrival, crews located the scene of the fire. Two deceased people were found inside the apartment, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department. They have not been identified.

Police remain at the scene while the investigation continues. The Texas Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.