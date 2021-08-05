Fredericksburg police continue to investigate apartment fire that killed 2 girls

The apartment at building 2 of the Ten19 complex in Fredericksburg where a fire occurred and two people were found dead Sunday morning. The apartment where the fire took place is on the second floor on the left, with the door boarded up. November 22, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is continuing to investigate an apartment fire that took the lives of two teen girls in November 2020.

Friends and students at Fredericksburg High School Azalyia Hernandez, 15, and Eliza Maurer, 16, were killed in the fire, which happened at the Ten19 @ Friendship Lane Apartments. The unit was on the second floor of Building 2, and police previously said the person renting the unit was not there at the time.

Investigators have interviewed and polygraphed witnesses and persons of interest in the case. They are waiting for results on DNA evidence from an unknown person collected from the crime scene, which could take several months, police said.

Police continue to ask for the community’s help with gathering details about the case. You can call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585 to forward information.

If you want to stay anonymous, you can call the Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at (830) 997-8477. Cash rewards are up for grabs if information is given that leads to an arrest.

Police are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Division on the investigation.