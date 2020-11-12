Fredericksburg ISD moves all middle school students online Thursday

Fredericksburg ISD

Fredericksburg ISD (KXAN/Ben Friberg)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — All students at Fredericksburg Middle School are learning virtually starting Thursday until Nov. 18.

In a message posted to the school district’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Fredericksburg ISD superintendent Jeffrey Brasher wrote that the middle school had met the district’s 2% threshold for COVID-19 cases.

He said crews will deep clean campus during the closure so that students can come back next week.

Devices would be available for students who needed them on Thursday.

Paper packets are also available for students who don’t have internet, middle school principal Sheryl Wallace posted.

Another school district moved classes online in a response to COVID-19 cases Thursday. Blanco ISD said they’ll go completely virtual until Nov. 30, following the district’s Thanksgiving break. In October, the district shifted to 100% in-person learning.

KXAN News has reached out to Fredericksburg ISD administration for more information.

