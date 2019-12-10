Fox in Llano County tests positive for rabies

Hill Country
Posted: / Updated:
File photo of a fox in Austin (Carlos Higgins photo)_239823

A fox in Llano County tested positive for rabies.

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A fox found in Kingsland, Texas, has tested positive for rabies, the Llano County Sheriff’s Department said.

The fox was found Nov. 21 in the 500 block of Harris Loop in Kingsland, and the Department of State Health Services returned test results recently.

The department urges people to check their pet vaccination records to make sure they are current. They also said several wild animals in the county have tested positive for rabies in the past.

All dogs and cats are required. by state law, to have a rabies vaccination given by a veterinarian.

If you see an animal you think might be sick, don’t approach it and call the sheriff’s office immediately at 325-247-5767.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss