Fox in Llano County tests positive for rabies

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A fox found in Kingsland, Texas, has tested positive for rabies, the Llano County Sheriff’s Department said.

The fox was found Nov. 21 in the 500 block of Harris Loop in Kingsland, and the Department of State Health Services returned test results recently.

The department urges people to check their pet vaccination records to make sure they are current. They also said several wild animals in the county have tested positive for rabies in the past.

All dogs and cats are required. by state law, to have a rabies vaccination given by a veterinarian.

If you see an animal you think might be sick, don’t approach it and call the sheriff’s office immediately at 325-247-5767.