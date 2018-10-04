Hill Country

Florence ISD school bus and tractor-trailer collide on US 183

Oct 04, 2018

Oct 04, 2018

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus and 18-wheeler collided Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 183, smashing the front of the bus.

It happened in the southbound lanes near County Road 211 between Andice and Briggs. No children were on board, but the bus driver hurt her wrist, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A witness tells KXAN the bus was from Florence ISD.

It is not known if the highway is shut down.

