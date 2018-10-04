Florence ISD school bus and tractor-trailer collide on US 183

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manor school bus (KXAN Photo)

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus and 18-wheeler collided Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 183, smashing the front of the bus.

It happened in the southbound lanes near County Road 211 between Andice and Briggs. No children were on board, but the bus driver hurt her wrist, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A witness tells KXAN the bus was from Florence ISD.

It is not known if the highway is shut down.