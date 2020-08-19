Firefighters work to contain wildfire at Lockhart Mountain

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire actively burning grass and brush at Lockhart Mountain in Llano County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire started on Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. approximately 3.5 miles north of Llano.

At 9:10 p.m., the fire was estimated to be around 200 acres and 60% contained, TFS reports.

TFS says ground resources are making containment lines around the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service is working with local resources to manage the fire.