Estimated 130-acre wildfire burning in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain a fire in western Blanco County Wednesday evening.

The fire is in the area of U.S. Highway 290 and Esperanza Trail, just south of Pedernales Falls State Park.

TFS says the fire, named the Lost Oak fire, is an estimated 130 acres and 40% contained as of 8:30 p.m.

TFS reports structures are threatened, and some outbuildings were lost.

Water is currently being dropped from helicopters, and STARFlight also responded to the fire before TFS took over, according to Travis County.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

