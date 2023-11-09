AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) asked for help regarding a 2001 cold case.

DPS said the case was a Mason County Texas Ranger Cold Case investigation that involved the death of James “Jimmy” Schuessler.

Officials said on Oct. 14, 2001, Schuessler was found dead at his residence in Mason County.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 252-TIPS. Officials said a $3,000 cash reward was also available.

More information on the case can be found here.