A view of the Archer Fire in northern Blanco County on June 24, 2022. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews are battling a large brushfire in Blanco County Friday night.

The ‘Archer Fire’ is an estimated 450 acres and is 0% contained as of 9:06 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

It’s located near RR 962 and Smith West Ranch Road in northern Blanco County, northwest of Round Mountain.

A view of the Archer Fire in northern Blanco County on June 24, 2022. (Courtesy Bill Prather)

A view of the Archer Fire in northern Blanco County on June 24, 2022. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more details become available.