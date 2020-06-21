City of Burnet offers to help pay utility bills for individuals, businesses hit hard by pandemic

FILE – This Jan. 22, 2020, file photo shows the likeness of Benjamin Franklin on $100 bills in Dallas. Many Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus. A recent federal relief package makes it easier for them to tap into their retirement savings by loosening rules for withdrawals and loans. But should they? (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Burnet is offering to help pay for utilities for residents and businesses struggling due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley invited anyone in need to apply to the program.

For residents, the program will help pay as much as 50% of electric, water, sewer, trash, garbage and recycling bills from April and May, up to a total of $250.

Applicants can’t be deliquent on property taxes or any other amounts due to the city of Burnet, and their utility services must not have been cut off for non-payment more than twice from March 2019 to February 2020.

Businesses that apply are eligible to receive a grant for 50% of their May utility bill, up to $7,500.

Applications are due June 30. Both residents and business owners can apply here.

Burnet sees uptick in sales tax increase in May

As she encouraged people to apply to the city’s utility assistance grant programs, Mayor Goble Bromley also announced that the State Comptroller reported a more than 12% increase for sales tax allocations to the city in May.

Goble Bromley said because the sales tax numbers are a month behind the actual collections, it’s possible that the next month’s numbers will drop slightly. However, she feels that with Governor Greg Abbott’s reopening of retail stores and restaurants, which are the city’s highest collectors of sales tax revenue, the city should be able to make up for any drops quickly.