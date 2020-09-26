Central Texas brewery plans to launch beer aged in underground cave

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One Hill Country brewery is taking their beer to new heights—or should we say depths?

Next year, Roughhouse Brewing plans to launch a beer fermented in a natural, underground limestone cave.

(Roughhouse Brewing Photo)

The cave was found during the brewery’s development in 2018 and initially wasn’t thought to be much, according to a press release from Roughhouse.

The brewery quickly found out the cave was around 18 by 20 feet wide.

In February, Roughhouse teamed up with Jester King Brewery to create the first beer that will be “spontaneously fermented” and aged in the natural cellar, the press release said.

The beer will be the first in Roughhouse’s “UNDERGROUND” series. Preorders on it are expected to start early 2021, Roughhouse said.

The brewery said it hopes to house other food products in the cave. It’s currently working on a four-month cave-fermented hot sauce set to launch by the end of 2020.

Roughhouse Brewing is family-run and located west of San Marcos.