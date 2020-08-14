Cause of Horseshoe Bay fire released, family shares up-close video of the flames

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M Forest Service has released the cause of a 400-acre brush fire that prompted evacuations in two subdivisions Thursday afternoon.

The Forest Service reports it was caused by an “accidental roadside start,” meaning a car could’ve been driving down the road and somehow sparked a fire.

The Thole family experienced that fire – up close and personal. They at first, thought sunset had arrived early.

“Some gentlemen came running into our house saying ‘you guys need to get out of here right now,'” Kim Thole told KXAN.

The home next door on Bluebonnet Road was engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon, one of two homes damaged by the 400-acre Trails Fire, now 75% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service crews, aided by local fire departments, worked to extinguish hot spots into Friday.

No residents or firefighters were hurt, according to officials. The Thole family home was spared, outside of some minor damage to several windows.

They purchased the home last November and had been remodeling for several months.

A decision to clear brush and debris along the edges of the home just a few months earlier may have saved the Thole’s home as the fire raging next door stopped dead in its tracks.

“It just stopped,” Thole said.

All evacuations were lifted and Texas A&M Forest Service doesn’t predict any more shifting of the fire.

While the Thole family did everything they were supposed to in order to prevent a brush fire, sometimes it helps to be a little lucky.

“It’s beyond me to understand how it just stopped,” Thole said.