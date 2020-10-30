Cash rewards offered for information in a dozen Hill Country arson cases

BURNET, Texas — Hill Country law enforcement agencies are asking for help in gathering information about 12 arson cases that happened over the past five months—some of them targeting historic buildings and homes.

Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers said Burnet police, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office said they had arson cases at homes, cars, churches and businesses from May 5 to Oct. 22 of this year.

Here’s a list of where each case happened, according to Crime Stoppers:

May 5: dumpster fire in Burnet County

May 10: historic building in Burnet County

May 11: house in Burnet County

May 14: house in Burnet County

May 17: storage units in Lampasas County

May 23: livestock auction building in Lampasas County

May 23: church in the City of Lampasas

June 6: house in Burnet County

Oct. 5: vehicle in Burnet County

Oct. 11: apartment building in the City of Burnet

Oct. 14: house in the City of Burnet

Oct. 22: house in the City of Burnet

Rewards up to $2,000 are being offered by Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers. An additional $10,000 is being offered by the City of Burnet.

Anyone with information can call Chief Sid Fuller with Burnet Police Department at (512) 756-6404 or Crime Stoppers at 1(866)756-8477.