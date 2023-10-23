BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A Burnet resident is $1 million richer after claiming a prize-winning ticket through a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, according to a Texas Lottery news release Monday.

The anonymous resident won the top prize in the $1,000,000 Gold Rush game, purchasing the ticket at Bertram Grocery in Bertram. Texas Lottery officials noted this was the first of four $1 million prizes to be claimed through the game, adding there are more than $122.8 million worth of prizes available in full.

Officials added the odds of winning any prize — including breaking even on one — are one in 3.98.