BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Police Department says it will unveil a patrol vehicle Monday afternoon to raise awareness about preventing child abuse.

According to an announcement released March 16, the 2022 Chevy Tahoe will be assigned to a school resource officer and will be used daily where it will be seen by children and families.

Burnet PD says the vehicle will have decals of the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center (HCCAC) along with other decals raising awareness about child abuse prevention. The designs are permanent that will remain on the vehicle for the life of its service.

The purpose of the vehicle is to bring awareness to the community and show there is always hope and support, police said.

According to its website, the HCCAC serves Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, Llano and San Saba counties. The non-profit says it primarily serves children under the age of 18 who have been the victim of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, neglect or witness to a violent crime. HCCAC says it also serves community professionals through development and training, as well as providing programs to civic groups and other services providers on child abuse-related topics.