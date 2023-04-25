BURNET, Texas (KXAN) – Burnet Police said Monday it is searching for the person or people whose social media post led the department to briefly believe there was a threat to students at Burnet High School.

According to the Burnet Police Department press release, the department got a tip on Monday of a possible threat to school campuses.

Police said someone posted on social media overnight Monday, “indicating a subject would be at an unspecified school on Monday morning inferring they would be there to cause harm.”

According to police, the post did not specify a campus but the department said the “information led us to believe the Burnet High School campus may have been the intended location.”

The department said “out of an abundance of caution”, it worked with Burnet Consolidated Independent School District to shelter students in place while officers tried to locate the source of the post.

Police said the subject of the post, an adult, told officers they were unaware of their picture was being posted and the photo was two years old.

The subject who was shown in the post was more than 50 miles away from Burnet when police contacted them early Monday, according to Burnet PD.

Police say they determined there was not an ongoing threat to any campuses in the district.