Burnet Middle School principal dies from health complications after COVID-19 positive diagnosis

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is mourning the loss of its middle school principal, Jeremy LeJeune, who died Sunday evening after a battle with a blood vessel disorder and testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a community letter from Superintendent Keith McBurnett, LeJeune was at work on Friday and felt well at the beginning of the weekend. Despite testing positive for COVID-19 at the hospital, he was asymptomatic. McBurnett wrote that his infection likely exacerbated his rare blood vessel disorder complications.

LeJeune had battled the disorder for years, which required hospital visits for treatment, McBurnett said.

In his letter Monday, McBurnett wrote, “Mr. LeJeune loved his family very much. He was a devout Christian, an avid UT football fan, and he loved being principal of Burnet Middle School and serving the staff and students there.”

A past BMS post celebrating Principal Jeremy LeJeune (Courtesy of BMS)

The district reported contact tracing is happening now after Principal LeJeune worked on campus Friday at Burnet Middle School, but it’s not believed any of the school community will be considered close contacts due to stringent safety protocols.

Before his time at Burnet CISD, LeJeune served as principal of Dessau Middle School in the Pflugerville ISD. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Pflugerville High School for six years.

The Leander Independent School District is also being impacted by the loss. LeJeune’s wife is the principal of Faubion Elementary School in Cedar Park. The district told KXAN school officials have been discussing how it can best support the family during this tough time.

If anyone would like to share memories or stories of Principal LeJeune’s impact as an educator, please email erin.cargile@kxan.com.